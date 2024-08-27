Ministry urges unified response to HIV crisis

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the importance of addressing the growing HIV cases with urgency.

According to UNAIDS last year a total of 415 new HIV cases were recorded in Fiji.

However this number has increased with Health Ministry recorded 552 new cases in first six months of this year.

Head of Family Health Dr Rachel Devi says the country’s rapid rise in HIV cases highlights the need for continuous and comprehensive efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

She adds that Fiji is currently the second fastest-growing nation in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of HIV cases, prompting a concerted national response.

“And us being, like, in terms of population proportion-wise, Fiji is currently seen to be the second fastest-growing nation in the Asia-Pacific region. So that’s something that, as a nation, definitely we need to respond, like, we’re responding to, and we need to continue to respond to.”

Dr Devi says while they are taking steps to combat HIV, ongoing collaboration with international organizations, such as UNAIDS remains crucial.

She has stressed the importance of a unified approach, involving both regional and international stakeholders.