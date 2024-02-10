Ministry urges caution in backyard slaughtering

[Source: Shutterstock]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is issuing a cautionary advisory regarding backyard slaughtering of livestock for family gatherings and events.

Avinesh Dayal, Director for Animal Health and Production Division, highlighted the risks associated with unsupervised backyard slaughtering and the sale of meat from such activities.

Dayal emphasizes that according to the Meat Industry Act, meat intended for sale to the public must originate from a registered slaughterhouse to ensure consumer safety and prevent the spread of diseases.

He says failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines of up to $200.

The Director says meat processed in registered slaughterhouses undergo thorough inspection to detect and prevent public health hazards.

Given the increasing trend of informal slaughtering for traditional events, Dayal stresses the importance of inviting livestock officers to inspect slaughtered livestock to ensure the meat is safe for consumption.

Livestock officers are equipped to conduct thorough inspections to ascertain the wholesomeness of the meat and mitigate risks to public health.

The ministry advises the public to engage with livestock officers at agriculture stations to familiarize themselves with the necessary procedures and regulations.

By working together with livestock officers, individuals can contribute to the ministry’s efforts to uphold animal health standards and minimize public health risks associated with backyard slaughtering.