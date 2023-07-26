Ministry to launch program tackling veterinarian shortage

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Agriculture Ministry is set to implement a program to address the shortage of veterinarians.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna has highlighted this issue.

Tunabuna is touring the Northern Division, during which he will be engaging with Fijians and shedding light on the Ministry’s budget and priority areas.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Yesterday, the Minister visited Seaqaqa Research Station.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

This visit underscores the Ministry’s commitment to finding effective solutions and bringing about positive change and securing the welfare of Fiji’s livestock and agricultural sector.