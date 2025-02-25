Ministry targets full visa automation

[ Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications ]

The Ministry of Trade in collaboration with the Immigration Department, is accelerating efforts to streamline and automate immigration processes, with a focus on enhancing the nation’s business and investment climate.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has set an ambitious goal to fully automate the visa application system within the next 12 months.

Kamikamica says the automation of visa applications has already begun.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, we successfully automated the work permit process, reducing processing times and inefficiency. These reforms are, of course, part of a broader agenda to make Fiji more business-friendly and investor-ready.”

Kamikamica says as they drive economic transformation they are also ensuring that their legal framework is modern, relevant, and aligned to best global practice.

He says the government is actively engaged in reviewing key legislation that affects businesses, workers, and the overall economic landscape.