Ministry of fisheries aims to strengthen coastal monitoring

The Ministry of Fisheries is encouraging public-private partnerships to develop high-value coastal species for sustainability and to meet market demand.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu says many of these species are heavily fished and need to be developed to generate income, create opportunities for communities, and boost export earnings.

Bainivalu says the Ministry will also continue to focus on minimizing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in coastal areas.

“The Ministry will continue to increase monitoring, compliance, and surveillance in our coastal areas and ensure that users comply with all fisheries laws and regulations.”

Bainivalu says the Ministry intends to ensure that proper policies are in place to support projects to ensure effectiveness in relieving pressure on our depleted fish stocks.

She adds the estimated annual production of coastal commercial and subsistence fisheries is about 30,700 tons annually.

Bainivalu says this estimation is challenged by the hundreds of landing sites and the 850 coastal communities that depend on these resources for food and income.