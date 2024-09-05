Ministry enhances ECD policies

Fiji is ramping up its efforts to address current and future health challenges by prioritizing Early Childhood Development.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says there is a need to support young children from the earliest stages of life, a factor that has not been sufficiently addressed.

Dr. Lalabalavu provided an update in Parliament on Fiji’s ECD initiatives, outlining progress and plans.

He highlighted insights from a regional meeting held in February 2023 in Nadi where Pacific Island countries collectively affirmed the importance of ECD.

This meeting, he says emphasizes that investments in early childhood yield substantial returns, with every dollar spent on ECD generating $13 in benefits.

“Studies have shown that there is an investment case in terms of a dollar being invested into Early Childhood Development, there is a return of $13 worth of investment. Therefore, I can say that Fiji, within the region, is taking the lead and we are very grateful to the previous Administration for ensuring that Early Childhood Development is a priority of Government.”

The Minister says that Fiji has made notable advances in this area.

Dr Lalabalavu states that the Cabinet has recently endorsed the National Early Childhood Development Policy and the Monitoring and Evaluation Accountability Learning Framework.

These initiatives are supported by funding allocated through the regular budgetary processes of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

The focus, he says extends beyond the first 1,000 days of a child’s life to include improvements in maternal health as a fundamental aspect of development.

Addressing concerns raised by Independent MP Inia Seruiratu, Dr Lalabalavu confirms that nutrition is a key element of the Early Childhood Development Policy.

The policy aims to tackle issues such as anemia and stunting and aligns with the Food and Nutrition Security Policy. It involves collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture to address these nutritional challenges effectively.

Dr Lalabalavu assured that ongoing discussions aim to further integrate nutrition into the ECD framework and it also shows the government’s dedication to a holistic approach to early childhood development.