Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has assisted in mitigation works for Nakabuta Settlement, situated in Wainunu, Bua.

A series of landslides have occurred since 2022, and the Waterways Division team based in the Northern Division has managed to carry out work to assist community members.

Director for Waterways, Marau Vuli, says that mitigation works carried out included improvements to the drainage outlets, the excavation of a new drain, and the levelling of existing spoils.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He adds that a lot of work still needs to be carried out, as the topography of the landslide site is a bit difficult.

Vuli says that the landslide has been continuously recurring since September 2022, which means that the debris material and the slope scarp are evidently unstable.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, visited the site last week and commended the Waterways Division for their overall efforts.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation on the ground and work with line agencies towards a definite solution.