Ministries join forces to combat social issues

Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran (left), and the Minister for Policing, Iowane Naivalurua. [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Two ministries have joined forces to enhance their efforts in tackling critical social issues.

This collaboration was highlighted during a meeting between the Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, and the Minister for Policing, Iowane Naivalurua.

Discussions centred on how the Fiji Police Force can better support efforts addressing pressing challenges such as street dwellers and gender-based violence.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Both ministers emphasized the need for a united approach to finding effective solutions.

Naivalurua assured Kiran of the Fiji Police Force’s full backing, underscoring their commitment to working together.

A key focus was the role of law enforcement in combating technology-facilitated crimes, particularly the rising issues of gender-based violence and child pornography.

The ministers also discussed the work of the Taskforce Against Pornography in tackling these crimes and pledged to continue their efforts to protect vulnerable groups.

Both Kiran and Naivalurua expressed optimism about the positive impact this collaboration will have in addressing complex social challenges and improving the well-being of all Fijians.