Minister visits RSE workers in NZ

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh,

Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh has discussed the Labour Inspection program with New Zealand Minister for Immigration, Michael Wood in a recent meeting.

Singh and his team are visiting seasonal employers and Fiji workers in New Zealand under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

He says the Labour Inspection program will ensure the RSE workers are well safeguarded.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds the deliberations focused on housing and accommodation issues for the workers.

Both Ministers further discussed the best outcome for the RSE program at the technical level, and this includes the possibility of workers’ contributions towards their local Fiji National Provident Fund deductions.

Since the inception of the RSE scheme in 2015, more than 600 Fiji workers have been deployed under the program.