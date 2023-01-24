Minister praises FWRM’s contributions

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, paid a courtesy visit to the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement’s executive director, Nalini Singh, yesterday afternoon.

The Minister applauded FWRM for its enormous contribution to addressing issues impacting women’s human rights, status, and opportunities, as well as for fighting for these concerns and promoting equal opportunity for all women.

She also highlighted that FWRM is renowned for its values of human rights, rule of law, multiculturalism, and good governance and hoped that those principles would guide the ministry.

Article continues after advertisement



FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh, Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation,

Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tabuya also acknowledged FWRM’s participation as a regional partner in the Institutional Capacity Development Plan, which included nine government ministries in its initial phase.

She states that the Ministry looks forward to FWRM’s support as they move forward with the review of the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls.

They both also discussed future partnerships in areas of mutual interest that would enhance the welfare and safety of women in Fiji.