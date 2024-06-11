Minister engages in strategic discussions

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, is engaging with the consultants for the review of the Fiji National Disability Policy (2008–2018).

During the meeting, consultant engaged for the review Dr. Helen Tavola presented some key findings of the review exercise and the draft of the Fiji National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2024–2033.

This was formulated with the view to improving the lives of persons living with disabilities through an integrated approach involving all relevant stakeholders.

The revised policy aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring equal opportunities and rights for all people with disabilities in Fiji.

Tabuya reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing a robust and comprehensive policy that not only addresses existing challenges but also anticipates future needs and developments in the realm of disability rights and services.



This strategic dialogue marks a significant step forward towards encouraging inclusivity and equality for people with disabilities.