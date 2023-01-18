Miners raise concerns about pay

About 60 workers of Vatukoula Gold Mines today raised issues about not getting a pay rise over the years. [Source: Vatukoula Gold Mine / Facebook]

In a video that was circulating on social media this morning, workers can be seen demanding answers from a manager at the mines.

Issues and questions which were intense at times were hurled at the manager who tried to calm the situation down by responding to their grievances.

In the video, the workers allege they last received a pay rise in 2010.

Corporate Services Manager, Dinny Laufenboeck told workers that these issues will need to be taken up with the board.

She says they will have to look into it.

The workers later dispersed from the area and returned to their designated mines.