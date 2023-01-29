Matangi divers discover missing man’s body

The body of the late Jona Maivusa Nawaqavou who has been missing since Friday has been discovered by Matangi Island divers. [Photo: Supplied]

This was confirmed by Matangi Island Director Christene Douglas and Nawaqavou’s relatives who have been assisting police’s search efforts.

Police had revealed earlier today that Nawaqavou was traveling with two others when an argument arose between his group and a 48-year-old man who was fishing on a separate boat.

It is alleged that the 48-year-old suspect hit Nawaqavou with a stick, whereupon he fell unconscious.

Police further reported that the suspect then deliberately bumped their boat, causing the victim to fall overboard.

Investigation continues.