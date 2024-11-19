Market Fiji as a health tourism destination: Dr. Raju

Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital in Nadi

Fiji can now market itself as a health tourism destination, thanks to the high quality healthcare offered by Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital in Nadi.

This is the call by Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair, Dr. Ram Raju.

He said the 100-bed multi-specialty hospital, officially opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in July 2023, offered the types of services Fijians and other Pacific islanders forked out thousands of dollars to travel abroad for.

“No one must travel abroad anymore especially for the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) – all thanks to PSH, Parvish (Kumar) and his team of dedicated professionals who have successfully carried out their first open-heart surgery and that too a triple-graft bypass right here in Nadi,” Dr Raju said.

“Parvish has more ambitious plans as he had mentioned at the opening in July last year, of organ transplants and much more.”

Mr Kumar, the founder and managing director of PSH was born in Nadi and established his first specialist hospital in Walu Bay, Suva, in 2016.

He then established the state-of-the-art hospital in Nadi, investing millions into operating theatres where complex surgeries can be conducted.

Dr. Raju said as PSH gains more specialised units, such as knee, hip and kidney transplants etcetera, the developments would give more confidence to all tourists traveling to Fiji.

He said he was aware that many elderly tourists would first enquire about the medical facilities and services in Fiji before booking flights.

Dr. Raju also said international sporting organisations would also feel confident in coming to Fiji.

“And not only that, but international sporting organisations would also feel confident in coming to Fiji to participate in sporting tournaments – boosting sports tourism.”

He also said a decompression or hyperbaric chamber that was being installed at PSH Nadi would attract diving enthusiasts to Fiji.

“Many of our own divers who often suffer from decompression sickness can be taken care of in Nadi rather than travelling to Suva.”