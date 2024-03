Residents of Low-cost in Bulileka, Labasa, are in a state of shock this morning as the body of a woman was recovered from her home.

Police are currently at the scene.

Residents told FBC News that the body was discovered by the victim’s grandmother.

It’s believed she found her granddaughter motionless in her room and alerted the neighborhood.

An investigation to ascertain the cause of the death is expected to commence soon.