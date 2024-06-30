Man to front court over alleged financial fraud

The Fiji Police MPAiSA task force has charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $1000 via an online scam.

It is alleged in July last year the accused sent a message to the victim introducing himself as a senior Bitcoin trader.

It is alleged that the accused told the victim about an investment opportunity requiring a $1,000 deposit, which would earn a $300 profit within a 24-hour period and more.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim sent the $1,000 via mobile money transfer app and the matter was reported after she failed to get her return on investment as promised.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.