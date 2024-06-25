Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

[File Photo]

A 40-year-old man is being questioned in relation to the death of a 20-year-old woman on the morning of the 16th of June.

According to the Police the investigators will be liaising with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal advice, for other possible charges.

This is due to the nature of how the victim’s body was found in Vitogo, Lautoka.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa says the investigation is being treated as an alleged hit-and-run case.

The 40-year-old suspect remains in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.