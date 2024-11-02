Man in custody for allegedly harassing people

A man who was intoxicated and allegedly harassing people in Lautoka this morning is in custody.

The Fiji Police Force says some members of the public had assisted an officer who was responding to report of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said the officer was responding says as seen in the video circulating on social media, the officer was in the process of trying to arrest the suspect who was resisting arrest, when a group of men stepped in to help.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody where he remains.

ACP Driu stresses that Police officers face varying situations every day and assess appropriate action, and are mindful not​ to use excessive force whilst exercising their powers.

He acknowledges the effort of those who assisted the officer.

