Man dies after car crash in Nasinu

A man in his 30s has died following a car accident in Nasinu this morning.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana says the accident occurred near the Nasinu road junction after 3am.

According to Divuana the victim was driving towards Suva when it is alleged that a vehicle driven by a man also in his 30s heading in the opposite direction crashed into the victim’s car.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Director Traffic says as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, drivers are again being urged to be alert and vigilant.

Divuana states that complacency leads to accidents and at times the unfortunate loss of lives.

He urges all road users to adopt a change of mindset for their safety and to have an enjoyable festive season.

The road death toll currently stands at 46 compared to 68 for the same period last year.