Man arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 40-year-old man was taken into police custody for the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs following a raid in Wailea today.

A team consisting of officers from the Southern Division’s Serious and Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, along with the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, conducted the joint raid, during which dried branches and leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.

The suspect is currently being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, has acknowledged public support in sharing information that led to the arrest and seizures.