Man arrested after attempted car theft with two children

Police have arrested a man, with the assistance of Suva taxi operators, after he tried to unlawfully drive off in a vehicle containing two children in the back seat.

The vehicle belonged to a 28-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was driving along Victoria Parade in Suva yesterday evening when she was allegedly involved in an accident.

After the collision, the woman exited the vehicle and was waiting for police, leaving the car running with the keys in the ignition.

It is alleged that at this point, a man jumped into her car and drove off with the woman’s two daughters still seated in the backseat.

Police immediately alerted the Suva taxi base about the stolen vehicle, and the car was later intercepted by a taxi after the suspect stopped at Rewa Street to offload the girls.

The suspect was apprehended, and it is alleged that he also assaulted four police officers while resisting arrest.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, commended the quick actions of the taxi operators in responding to the situation.

ACP Driu also stated that a team from the Totogo Police Station will visit the taxi operators today to formally acknowledge their assistance.