Mall development to boost jobs and businesses

[Source: Supplied]

A $30 million mall project has commenced in Nausori.

It promises to create substantial employment and business opportunities.

The project, led by local investor Mahendar Singh emphasizes the importance of local investment in stimulating economic activity, generating jobs and enhancing the well-being and development of local communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Investment Fiji’s Chief Executive Office Kamal Chetty states that investors have confidence in Fiji’s economy.

[Source: Supplied]

He adds that his team is dedicated to developing a dynamic business environment that attracts local and foreign investors, thereby driving economic growth.

The strategically located Amra’s project in Nausori benefits from its proximity to major transportation hubs, a rapidly growing population and strong economic potential.

[Source: Supplied]

Investment Fiji says that it has been instrumental in supporting the project, offering guidance, facilitating approvals and networking opportunities.

The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.