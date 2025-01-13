Malimali before COI in second week

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali is continuing today.

This is the second-week Malimali is facing COI with witnesses giving evidence.

Scheduled to give testimonials today are Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, Deputy DPP John Rabuku and Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva.

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis had stated that they will be seeking an extension for the hearing.

The results of the hearing is also expected to be released at a later time then the time frame set by the President.