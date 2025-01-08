Malani pushes for swimming lessons to prevent drownings

Drowning remains a major concern in Fiji, with authorities calling for urgent action to address the growing number of fatalities.

A tragic reminder of the risks came earlier this year when a 5-year-old drowned.

Last year, 59 drowning deaths were recorded, a slight increase from 56 in 2023.

Authorities point to several contributing factors, including the high cost of swimming lessons, a shortage of qualified coaches, and inadequate safety measures during cyclones and floods.

Orca Swim Club, Head Coach Esther Malani believes the solution lies in integrating swimming lessons into the school curriculum.



“The lack of swim coaches or somebody know how to teach technique, the drowning here will continue. So it’s very important.”

She stresses that the absence of these vital lessons leaves children unprepared for the dangers of water, especially in the face of natural disasters.

The Fiji Red Cross Society’s Senior Disaster Management Coordinator, Nete Logavatu, agrees on the importance of life-saving skills.



“Limited supervision of our parents and again an area that we’re looking at is the insufficient swimming skills that contributes to this strategy and in terms of the concern is always around the school break.”

Logavatu says recent flooding in the Western Division underscored the need to equip volunteers with water safety knowledge to respond effectively.

With rising drowning cases, it is crucial to act now to protect lives and safeguard Fiji’s future.