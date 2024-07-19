Magistrate extends bail for Thakur Punja

Thakur Punja in court today

The state prosecutor has sought time to file the documents requested by the defense lawyer in the case involving Thakur Punja, the son of a prominent businessman.

Punja is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he was found in possession of 0.84 grams of methamphetamine, 5.447 grams of cocaine and 6.6 grams of marijuana.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Suva Magistrates Court last month.

Out of the seven documents requested by the defense lawyer, only one document was submitted by the state prosecutor in court today.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has instructed the state prosecutor to prepare other pending documents in 14 days, has extended bail for Thakur Punja.

Magistrate Prasad says the date for trial will be set after two pre-trial conferences in August.

The matter has been adjourned to August 2nd.