LTA calls for proper steering control to enhance safety

The Land Transport Authority is urging drivers to maintain proper control of the steering wheel to prevent accidents on our roads.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says while speeding, driver fatigue and careless driving are often highlighted as major contributors to road fatalities, other underlying factors, such as improper steering control, also play a significant role.

Rokosawa says the authority is committed to promoting safe driving practices and reducing road fatalities.

He adds that it is vital that drivers adhere to the rule of keeping both hands on the steering wheel.

The Authority is also calling on PSV operators to emphasize this practice among their drivers as part of their commitment to passenger safety.

Rokosawa says some drivers rest one arm out the window or engage in other activities that detract from their ability to steer effectively.

He adds that such activities increased the risk of slow reactions to sudden distractions, leading to potential accidents.

Rokosawa says that this behaviour is also observed among public service vehicle drivers, who are responsible for the safety of numerous passengers.

He adds that failing to adhere to this important safety measure carries not only a penalty of $50 but also a far greater risk of endangering lives.