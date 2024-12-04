LTA, ACCF, FRU sign deal to tackle road fatalities

A groundbreaking road safety partnership deal was inked between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Accident Compensation Commission Fiji (ACCF) and the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).

The four-year agreement, aimed at reducing road accidents and fatalities across the country, was formalised at the LTA Headquarters in Valelevu Nasinu today by LTA Board of Directors – Chairman Inosi Kuridrani, Deputy Board Chairman Lui Naisara and Director Sekove Tuilakeba, Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa, Accident Compensation Commission Fiji Executive Chairman Maritino Nemani and FRU General Manager Marketing, Commercial and Broadcast Avnil Pratap.

LTA Board Chairman Inosi Kuridrani said the collaboration is aimed at promoting road safety compliance and adherence to traffic regulations among Fijian road users by leveraging the immense influence of rugby players

and FRU’s wide-reaching platform.

“This innovative partnership recognises the critical role of sports, particularly rugby, in shaping attitudes and behaviours in Fiji. Rugby players are widely admired and respected across the nation, making them ideal advocates for promoting responsible road use,” Kuridrani said.

Through the initiative, LTA, ACCF and FRU aim to harness the power of sports to instill a culture of road safety awareness and responsibility in communities.

“Rugby is a unifying force in Fiji, and the influence of players extends far beyond the field. Through this partnership with FRU, we are sending a clear message that road safety is a collective responsibility. Our current road fatalities as of 4th December 2024 stand at 57, compared to 74 for the same period last year.

“The LTA has continuously stressed that even one life lost is too many. This partnership will allow us to reach more people with impactful road safety messages and create lasting behavioural change.”

The partnership will include a series of targeted campaigns featuring Fiji’s iconic rugby players as road safety ambassadors.

The campaigns will use social media, television, radio, and live rugby events to amplify messages on key road safety themes such as speed control, seatbelt use, driver, passenger and pedestrian safety, and the dangers of drink-driving, particularly during the festive season.

The campaigns would also promote adherence to traffic regulations, emphasizing that compliance was essential for reducing accidents and saving lives.

Key activities under this partnership will include road safety ambassador program featuring rugby players in public awareness campaigns in collaboration with LTA’s road safety education department, school and

community outreach delivering road safety messages through rugby clinics and community events as well as promoting road safety at FRU-hosted rugby matches, engaging thousands of fans. Digital campaigns would also be utilised via social media platforms to reach a diverse audience.

ACCF Executive Chairman Maritino Nemani highlighted the shared vision of the collaborating organisations.

“Road safety is a priority for all of us. As an organization dedicated to providing compensation for accident victims, we see firsthand the devastating impact of road crashes. Through this partnership, we aim to not only reduce the number of accidents but also build a culture of care and responsibility on our roads. Collaborating with FRU gives us the opportunity to use rugby’s reach and influence to spread this message far and wide,” Nemani said.

FRU General Manager Marketing, Commercial and Broadcast Avnil Pratap expressed pride in supporting this vital cause, noting that FRU was committed to the well-being of Fijians both on and off the field.

“Rugby players are role models in our communities, and their voices carry weight. We hope to inspire positive behaviour and encourage everyone to prioritize safety on the roads,” he said.