Lovoni people relays story of suffering

July 7th, is a significant day to the people of Lovoni in Ovalau as they remember the memory of their ancestors’ brutal defeat and subsequent suffering in 1871.

This day in history represents a time of great betrayal when Ratu Seru Cakobau allegedly used lies and deception to conquer the Lovoni people, who were renowned for their fighting spirit.

Speaking to FBC News, Turaga na Tui Wailevu, Ratu Betaro Rogoyawa, shared the dark recollection of the Lovoni people’s subjugation.

The Tui Wailevu detailed how the infamous betrayal unfolded.

“Our Bete saw an army, a one-man army. His whole body shone with light. The Bete told the warriors to lay down all their weapons. Rev. Langham went over to the people of Lovoni with his Bible and read a sermon from Matthew about the lost sheep before inviting them to attend the feast prepared by the Vunivalu and the Tui Levuka.”



Turaga na Tui Wailevu, Ratu Betaro Rogoyawa

He gave a detailed account of the inhumane treatment his forefathers endured where they were to crawl through the streets bearing baskets of soil all the way to the Levuka waterfront, they were treated most inhumanely and barbarically before they were sold to the European settlers for labor. No one was spared; the young and old alike were made to do this.

In addition, Ratu Betaro revealed that their forefathers were bought into slavery for a mere three pounds a head.

“Cakobau also proceeded to sell off land that also belonged to the people of Lovoni. From the sales that he got from both “people and land,” he was able to launch Fiji’s very first cabinet and pay them for services.”

This dark chapter in Fijian history continues to cast a long shadow over the Lovoni people, whose resilience and determination keeps the memory of their ancestors alive.