Loga fought to sing "Isa Lei"

Cross-country Fijian singer Sunia Soko Loga has revealed he had to fight with producers of the Korean television singing competition, “Immortal Songs” to sing the traditional farewell song, “Isa Lei,” which he ultimately won.

The 32-year-old Lau native says the producers had advised him not to sing the song, as it would cost him his chances of winning the competition.

He says he chose to sing “Isa Lei” as a tribute to his homeland.

“I told them, it’s not about the winning. Singing this song is a win in itself. But for me, I felt it was my duty as a Fijian and as a musician to acknowledge and let the public know in Korea that this is a song from my country.”

Loga is in the country to hold training sessions for locally established and aspiring singers.

He will hold a one-day masterclass at the Fijian Teachers Association hall in Suva on Saturday from 10am.

Registration is $10 per person.