Lodoni Health facility nears completion

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]
The people of Dogo and surrounding areas in Tailevu will soon enjoy better facilities once the works on Lodoni Health are completed.
The New Zealand Government funded the project to a tune of $35,000 through the Duavata partnership with Fiji.
The works are in their completion stage.
The Ministry of Health says Fiji’s health sector is hoping to build on this unique bilateral relationship and explore investment opportunities from New Zealand to strengthen Fiji’s health needs.
