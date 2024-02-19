Local construction companies to develop Keiyasi town

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the the ground-breaking ceremony

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reveals that two locally owned construction companies have been given the green light to begin development work on the new Keiyasi town.

According to Rabuka, the project manager will be West-Eng Consulting Ltd. of Lautoka, and the contractor will be Construction Equipment Hire Limited, also from Lautoka.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, Rabuka expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the local companies to successfully complete the project.

“It is remarkable that local companies with local expertise are taking the lead in this project, and I congratulate two locally owned companies for winning the bid to develop Keiyasi town.”

According to the Prime Minister, Keiyasi town development should be completed in around 18 months, and the cost of phase one is estimated to be $11 million, which will be funded by the government.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa believes that we have local architects and engineers that can carry out large-scale projects like Keiyasi.

According to Nalumisa, involving local construction companies will motivate and inspire local builders to take part in regional development initiatives.