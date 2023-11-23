Local artisans seek government support for market access

Local vendors and artists are urging the government to intervene in resolving challenges related to market accessibility and disparities in pricing for their handmade goods.

They contend that gaining access to global markets is crucial not only for sustaining their craft but also for acknowledging and equitably compensating the diligent efforts of women artisans.

Many of these artisans have dedicated years to honing their skills, making substantial contributions to the local cultural heritage and economy.

Teraraga Crafter Rosa Tane says local consumers need to understand the hard work put in by these women.

“We have to sell our fans at a price that actually gives a profit, and people are kind of surprised by the price. There’s a lot of work that goes into making these things. We have the masi; we have the voivoi; we also have the masi.”

Vendors believe the government’s support can make a significant difference in showcasing their products to a wider audience.

Local artisans remain hopeful that government support will pave the way for a brighter future, enabling them to showcase their skills globally and receive fair compensation for their artistic talents.