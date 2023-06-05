Live tsunami siren testing to be conducted today

Tsunami siren

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live tsunami siren testing for the Suva Lami Corridor today.

The exercise will be carried out at 11am today and according to NDMO this is part of the government’s commitment towards improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

It says the purpose of the exercise is to also test the functionality of the sirens.

There are currently 13 sirens installed along the Suva foreshore having an acoustic range of 1.2 kilometers.

According to NDMO, all 13 tsunami sirens will be activated however no evacuation is required.