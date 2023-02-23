Leaders part of PIFS to be welcomed today

The welcome ceremony for leader’s part of the Pacific Island Forum Special Retreat in Nadi will be held this afternoon.

This is the 5th Special Leaders Retreat in the Forum’s history.

A traditional welcome ceremony will be accorded to the leaders following which Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Sitiveni Rabuka will welcome Leaders to Fiji for this key meeting.

The Retreat is the first collective opportunity as a Forum Family, renew ties as Forum Leaders and together, welcome the Republic of Kiribati back to the fold.

This will be followed by an opportunity to celebrate the restoration of solidarity as one Pacific Islands Forum.

The Meeting will consider and finalise the operationalisation of the Suva Agreement that was endorsed by Forum Leaders at their meeting in Suva, Fiji in July, 2022.

Other items on the agenda include an update on the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the Government of Japan’s plan to release ALPS-treated water into the Pacific Ocean.

The meeting will also see the transition of the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum from Fiji to the Cook Islands.

A total of 38 mainstream media will cover the event with more than 24 overseas media.

The Retreat will take place tomorrow.