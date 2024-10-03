Landowners oppose government’s support for hydro dam project

The landowners of Navunikabi in Namosi have expressed surprise at the statement made by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, regarding government support for the proposed hydro dam development in their area.

When asked about which vanua or traditional authority he referred to, Ditoka mentioned that it was the Namosi paramount chief, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, who suggested the relocation of the village should the project proceed.

However, the Navunikabi villagers strongly oppose this suggestion, and Namosi landowners’ non-government organization, “Lomani Au Maroroi Au,” chair Sipiriano Nariva, criticized politicians for neglecting landowners’ concerns while making decisions about their resources.

“What the Minister just said is so surprising! It’s unbelievable; it’s so sad at the same time as they continue to bring politics into development. We are being left behind to suffer, and we will not allow this to happen, as we will fight to stay and ensure that our generations are safe.”

Ditoka acknowledged the importance of respecting the Vanua and stated that the government would support the decisions made by the Namosi hierarchy.

“We’re very respectful of the Vanua, of the Vanua Namosi, and of the hierarchy that’s there, and the decision that the Vanua Namosi makes is what we’re going to be supporting and standing by.”

Minister for Itaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu added that the Turaga Tui-Namosi is currently managing the situation concerning the hydro project and the Ministry of Lands.

“We are aware of the situation, and it would be prudent to allow the Vanua to take the lead on this matter, expressing hope for a discussion on the way forward.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filiomoni Vosarogo clarified that the proposed hydro project is not connected to the Namosi joint venture mining project.

He also stated that the land designated for the hydroelectric development is not state land, placing it outside his ministry’s jurisdiction.

LAMA Chair Sipiriano Nariva says they welcome any development as long as they are consulted and that the development is sustainable.

We are open to allowing development for our betterment; we just don’t like the fact that we are not consulted and that the development is not sustainable. It is simply common sense that if they construct a dam near the village downstream, we will definitely face flooding affecting us and our natural resources.

FBCNews has also sent questions to the Energy Fiji Limited regarding the three proposed hydro dams since Sunday and hasn’t received any response since.