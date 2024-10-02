Labasa to host main Fiji Day celebration

Preparations are well underway in the Northern Division as they gear up to host the 54th National Fiji Day celebration at Subrail Park in Labasa next Thursday.

Labasa Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Samuela Ligairi says the council is carrying out all preparatory work at the venue.

He says they expect more people coming into Labasa starting this weekend until the celebration day, with a few officials already in town for the rehearsal and preparation work.

However, with limited time, the Labasa Town Council has determined that the venue will be ready before the Fiji Day Celebration.

“So far, the Labasa Town Council is working with Commissioner Northern. Yesterday, we had a meeting with representatives from the President’s Office and the Home Office on how best to prepare for this national event, which is the celebration. It was last held here in 2018, and it’s an honor and privilege to host it again in 2024.”

Ligairi says hosting the national celebration will be another great opportunity to boost the local economy and businesses in the North, with a few hotels already fully booked for the celebration next week.

Market vendors are also excited about the event, especially with Labasa currently a destination for investors and development projects, and expect that it will be better than the last one.

Meanwhile, Labasa last hosted the national Fiji Day celebration in 2018, and this year government leaders, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and the people of Vanua Levu will again gather in Labasa for the national Independence Day celebration.