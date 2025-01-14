Labasa buzzing with back-to-school shopping

Labasa businesses are experiencing an increase in activity as are flocking to stores for back-to-school shopping.

Many popular outlets have been bustling since last weekend.

The $200 Back to School Assistance has assisted families to prepare for the new school year while providing a significant boost to local businesses.

Janta Store, a popular school uniform outlet in the North, has been busy with shoppers from as far as Bua and Cakaudrove.

“It’s busy right now; the prices have been slashed for the start of the school now, and people appreciate our prices. They are coming here to buy the school stationery. You can see so many people are coming here to purchase school items.”

Meenoo’s Fiji Labasa Branch Manager, Rakesh Kumar says businesses are welcoming the government assistance, as it also benefitting them.

“The government is providing assistance to the people so that they can help with their stationery, books, or whatever they have. I am very glad to say that our Labasa supporters are coming to our shop and supporting us.”

A mother of four, Rokovani Whippy, travelled from Naleba to find the cheapest price in town.

She thanked the businesses for keeping their prices reasonable this year.

“What we found this morning, when comparing the prices of expensive items like bags and sandals, is that these are the cheapest compared to other shops we’ve come across. I brought my children to see for themselves because I’ve been doing this for the past three days.”

The back-to-school shopping will continue in the coming days as the new school term begins on January 27th.