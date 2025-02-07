Labasa Airport terminal works begin

Work has begun on the new terminal at Labasa Airport, a significant milestone for Fiji Airports Limited and the government.

The new gateway, which cost multi-million dollars, replaces the Adi Laisa Terminal, which served for 51 years.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, while officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony, stated that the facility has been a much-awaited development for the North and will now drive economic activities there.

He adds that the construction project also represents the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing Fiji’s infrastructure and connectivity for the benefit of every citizen.

“It will provide an efficient and safe facility for both locals and visitors. It will bring about heightened economic opportunities, improve domestic accessibility, and increase tourism traffic—all contributing to the growth and prosperity of our Northern division.”

Fiji Airports Limited Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says they are also actively looking into other collaborations with landowners on the possible expansion of the Labasa Airport.

“We will be able to do better in the future if we get access to land around the airport, so hopefully a bigger one. I’m hoping that our partnership with the Vanua of Wailevu and, in particular, the Nakama landowners will allow us to deliver this earlier than expected.”

The new terminal will feature state-of-the-art facilities, improved check-in counters, and enhanced baggage handling systems, and modern amenities for travelers into and out of Vanua Levu.