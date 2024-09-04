Kuruleca calls for enhanced DRR efforts

Natural hazards may be inevitable, but disasters with loss of life and high economic costs are not.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca while officiating at the opening of the Disaster Risk Reduction Workshop for Eastern Heads of Schools.

Kuruleca highlighted the critical need for effective disaster risk management in schools.

She adds that while natural disasters such as extreme weather and tropical cyclones are inevitable, the impact of these hazards can be significantly reduced through proactive disaster risk reduction strategies.

Permanent Secretary for Education, detailed how to measure disaster risk by evaluating hazards, exposure, and vulnerability.

The PS also stressed the importance of accurate data to guide activities to reduce disaster risk.

The last DRR training for the Eastern Division was done in 2016.

This workshop aims to equip school leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop disaster safety plans and evacuation procedures, ultimately protecting over 11,000 students and nearly 1,000 teachers across the region.

The workshop will conclude today.