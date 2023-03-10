KMPG signs deal with Acton

[Photo: Supplied]

KMPG Fiji has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Fiji-based digital transformation provider, Acton.

KMPG Australia Chief Executive Andrew Yates says the deal enables improved and broader delivery of Microsoft solutions to KMPG’s mid-market clients across the South Pacific.

Yates says KMPG is pleased to welcome the Acton team to its growing enterprise mid-market business.

He says Acton’s expertise provides KMPG clients across the Pacific and Australia with improved access to a broader suite of technology solutions.

Acton Managing Director Shobha Reddy says Acton has a strong track record in the Fiji marketplace and extensive experience working with both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and leading brands like KMPG.

Reddy says Acton looks forward to being part of the firm and being able to deliver integrated Microsoft solutions that support client growth strategies.

KMPG Partner in South Pacific Practice, Michael Yee Joy says subject to completion of the acquisition, Acton is expected to join KMPG Fiji by March 31st at which time the business will be integrated in KMPG’s Suva office.