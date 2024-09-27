Kiran urges caution on children's gadget use

Assistant Minister for Children Sashi Kiran highlights the growing concerns surrounding children’s use of gadgets, stressing the need for greater awareness and support mechanisms for parents.

She is urging parents to focus on fostering problem-solving skills and emotional intelligence in their children, rather than allowing them to turn to gadgets.

Kiran states that parents often lack the extended family support that previous generations relied on to help nurture and care for children.

“But we have to be very consciously thinking, how do we invest in our children to evolve their motor skills, to evolve their thinking skills, to give them the capacity to be able to deal with challenges, emotional and mental challenges, so that every time these are, you know, when they feel down, as humans we’re going to have highs and we’re going to have lows When they have lows, they don’t quickly turn to an instant solution, whether it’s a drug or whether it’s, you know, alcohol or something like that.”

Kiran is urging parents to reconsider how much screen time their children are exposed to and to be more mindful of the content they consume.