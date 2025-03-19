Kamikamica calls for stronger industry collaboration

[File Photo]

The digitization of licensing and permit approvals ensures that businesses can operate without unnecessary administrative hurdles.

The overall reforms aim to attract investment, promote innovation, and ensure that businesses both large and small have the opportunity to contribute to national development.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica has urged all industry players to collaborate with regulatory bodies to ensure their products and services meet the highest standards.

“With every expansion, new jobs are created, skills are enhanced, and our workforce becomes more sophisticated and competitive. The Government remains committed to supporting businesses that invest in local talent, provide training opportunities, and drive economic empowerment.”

He emphasizes that by maintaining these standards, consumer confidence can be safeguarded, positioning Fiji as a regional leader in manufacturing, construction, and other key industries.

Kamikamica adds that they are encouraging open dialogue, constructive feedback, and active participation from businesses to refine policies and create an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.