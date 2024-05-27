JW convention to boost Fiji’s economy

Minister for Tourism and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka while officiating at the launch of the convention

The Jehovah’s Witness Special International Convention set for August this year will bring in over 800 delegates, making it one of the biggest conferences to be held in the country.

Minister for Tourism and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, while officiating at the launch of the convention, confirmed that 823 delegates will be coming to Fiji in August this year.

Gavoka says the Special Convention will bring in a minimum gross revenue of $7 million, which includes $5.5 million in direct revenue from our international delegates to the local economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The hospitality sector is bracing for heightened activity as major hotels such as Tanoa Plaza, The Pearl Resort and Spa, Yue Lai, Novotel Suva, and the Uprising Resort prepare to host guests during the convention. This influx of spending will support countless Fijian families and inject vibrancy into our local economy.”

Jehovah’s Witness National spokesperson Nathan Mouritz says the convention is expected to generate significant economic impacts on the Suva and Pacific Harbour economies.

“There was unprecedented demand for Fiji, because for a long time, Fiji hasn’t been announced as a possible location so our worldwide brothers are very happy to come to Fiji. Fiji is famous around the world, the name, many of our delegates are from America, imagine, Fiji and American is a long way exotic location that they dream of coming to, so we are making their dreams come true.”

The special convention themed “Declare the Good News” will be held at the Vodafone Arena from August 16 to 18th.