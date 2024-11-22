Justice Temo urges politicians to clarify drug offender penalties

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has called on politicians to assist the court to define penalties for drug offenders.

Speaking at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s annual conference in Sigatoka, Temo says, although there is a new narcotics bill, the penalties have not changed, as they are still the same as those in the Illicit Drugs Act.

The Acting Chief Justice says the court needs the support of politicians to understand what exactly has changed in the new proposed bill with regards to penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I read the Narcotics Bill that you intend to bring in, you have not changed the penalties. It’s still the same as the Illicit Drugs Control Act. This implies that all cases under the Illicit Drugs Act will remain applicable, as the new bill simply imports the same punishments.”

Temo claims that small drug dealers have suffered in the past, and he is pleased that the main offenders are beginning to face justice.

“I remember sitting in the court of appeal and blasted the police for bringing us the small-time crime with their marijuana when the previous night I watched on TV police officers posing with big plants of marijuana, so I told them, Why are you bringing us small cases? Bring us the big case. Fast forward to 2024. This is what we are seeing; they are bringing us big amounts of drugs.”

Meanwhile, Jemesa Lave from the Ministry of Home Affairs affirms to the Acting Justice that they will soon consult with him.

He says the bill is currently a zero draft, meaning people can still contribute to the discussion.

Temo, in response, says he will consult with all criminal judges and come up with some resolutions for the benefit of the public.