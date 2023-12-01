iTaukei Affairs Ministry take a stand against violence

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has taken a firm stance against the escalating issues of drug abuse

The Ministry is responding to the escalating data on violence against women and children in Fiji.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu says villages are overseen by Turaga ni Koros and village development committees, which enforce the village council regulations to maintain good governance and well-being, including community safety.

Vasu says village elders need to support victims and ensure that offenders face legal consequences.

The Minister is also encouraging the whole-of-village approach, or solesolevaki, as a means to transform villages into safer environments for women and children.



Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He adds that the upcoming review of the iTaukei Administration will consider integrating drug abuse and violence prevention into existing frameworks.

This includes strengthening the roles of existing committees in each village to respond better to incidents of violence and drug abuse, particularly the nasi ni koro.