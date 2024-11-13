Institute seeks clarity on six-month overtime limit

[Source: Oceania Hospital]

The Fiji Institute of Medical Laboratory Sciences is seeking clarification from the Ministries of Health on why approved overtime payments will only be available for six months.

While they appreciate the government’s approval of overtime payments for allied health band F positions, the Institute notes that the circular states these payments are limited to six months, starting November 7th.

The Institute points out that many sub-divisional laboratories currently have limited staffing, with larger labs having just three to four professionals and smaller ones only one or two.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Institute, the circular follows consultations between the Ministries of Civil Service and Health due to staffing issues in the radiology and pharmacy departments at Colonial War Memorial hospital.

Despite assurances from Permanent Secretary of Civil Service Parmesh Chand to address public needs, the Institute questions why a temporary solution is being applied to such a critical issue.

They argue that continuing overtime payments until adequate staffing is in place would be a more effective approach.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Service regarding this matter.