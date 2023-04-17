Inspire public confidence: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the 35,000 staff members of the civil service to develop characters that will inspire public confidence.

Speaking at a workshop for civil servants, the Prime Minister says he has been told that Fiji may have reached the one million population mark, and civil servants have a duty to this population.

Rabuka says the civil service is the biggest workforce in the country.

He says people will judge the service by the people providing it, so they need to inspire confidence.

He has also called on seniors to help build the workforce.

“Never be jealous; everybody after us will be better than us because they’ve learned from everything we’ve given them, and they will have time to learn some more when we move on. Be proud of the people working under your leadership. If you are not happy with them, look at yourself.”

Rabuka also reminded senior government officials to be vigilant about what is expected of them from officers under their leadership.