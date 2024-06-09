Innovation key to sustainable tourism growth

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says while Fiji’s hospitality sector has long been celebrated for its warmth and natural beauty, collective effort is needed to ensure it thrives in the face of a dynamic global landscape.

Speaking at the 2024 Fiji National University National Hospitality Conference, Gavoka stressed that given the dynamic and fiercely competitive nature of the industry, the adoption of innovative practices is imperative and not merely a choice.

Gavoka stresses that in today’s fast-paced world, consumer preferences and technological advancements are constantly evolving, that is why Fiji needs to adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve.

“Innovation is not about merely introducing new technologies and gadgets. It is about fostering a culture of creativity, adaptability and forward thinking within our organizations. It is about identifying opportunities, anticipating market trends and finding novel solutions to address the evolving needs and desires of our guests.”

Gavoka adds that as Fiji strives to attract and delight visitors, it is equally important to ensure that actions contribute to the preservation of our natural resources.



“Sustainable tourism is not just a trend, but a necessary approach to protect our environment and culture while providing authentic and enriching experiences for our guests.”

The theme for the conference was embracing innovation and continuous improvement.