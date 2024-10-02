INFF key to mobilizing funds for Fiji’s development priorities

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Finance is prioritizing sustainable development through a new initiative aimed at aligning Fiji’s financial resources with national and global goals.

Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder, emphasized the importance of the Integrated National Financing Framework during a key workshop yesterday which focuses on achieving the country’s National Development Plan.

Gounder states that as a Small Island Developing State, Fiji faces unique challenges in securing the necessary funding for development projects.

He says the INFF will provide a strategic approach to mobilize both domestic and international financing, ensuring resources are directed toward national priorities such as climate resilience and poverty reduction.

He also stresses that the framework is crucial for improving accountability in public spending by linking national budgets to the Sustainable Development Goals.

He highlights that the workshop will address areas such as budget tagging, governance, and financing strategy to help Fiji meet its development objectives.

With Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025-2029 in place, Gounder stressed the government is focused on building a resilient financial system that can support long-term sustainable growth.