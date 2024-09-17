Immigration reforms to fill workforce gaps

The government is taking steps to address immigration issues in an effort to strengthen manpower development.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says there is an active initiative to improve immigration services.

The goal, he says is to see significant changes by the end of the year which would enhance the way immigration operates.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica explains that these improvements will help fill gaps in manpower, supporting Fiji’s development.

He also highlighted the importance of capacity building and technical knowledge, particularly in areas like prawn farming, where foreign investors are providing expertise.

This is part of a broader commitment to ensuring sustainable development through technical support.

The government is also exploring opportunities for cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with China.

This MOU focuses on deepening blue economic cooperation and sustainable development, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that began in 2018.

Kamikamica states that previous BRI projects have benefited Fiji such as the Suva City Council building, the Nabouwalu-Dreketi highway and various bridge constructions.

The current MOU may lead to further projects that will support Fiji’s sustainable development efforts.

The Acting Prime Minister says that the MOU provides a framework for collaboration on various initiatives including economic investments.

Kamikamica adds that discussions will continue as Fiji seeks to turn these opportunities into concrete economic benefits.